STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.:

90C01-2405-AD-000011

IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF: )

P.B., )

BRETT ANDREW HUFFMAN )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

All interested parties herein are notified that a petition for adoption of a child, named PRESTON BARNES, born to Jenna Diane Huffman (Barnes) on August 4, 2015, was filed in the office of the Clerk of Wells Circuit Court, 102 W. Market St., Suite 201, Bluffton, Indiana.

If a person seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he or she must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice.

If a person does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to adoption will be irrevocably implied and he or she will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of his or hers implied consent to the adoption.

No oral statement made relieves a person’s obligations under this notice.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

DATED this 7/17/2024.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

nb 7/19, 7/26, 8/2

