NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90C01-2312-MF-000031, wherein Freedom Mortgage Corporation was Plaintiff, and Daniel D. Holmberg was a Defendant, required me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder on the 14th day of August, 2024, at the hour of 1:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as is possible, at 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

Lot Numbered Six (6) as known and designated on the recorded plat of D.W. Hoopingarner Addition to Zanesville, Indiana.

More commonly known as 11120 N Sunset Dr, Zanesville, IN 46799-9025

Parcel No. 90-03-04-500-001.000-022

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

/s/ Bryan K. Redmond

BRYAN K. REDMOND,

Plaintiff Attorney

Attorney # 22108-29

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd.,

Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

Union Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street address published herein.

NOTICE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

nb 7/1, 7/8, 7/15

hspaxlp