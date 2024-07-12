Home News Police Notebook: 07-12-2024 Police Notebook: 07-12-2024 July 12, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News No movement from APC on Meyer Renovation proposal RSS Vehicle pulled from Bluffton pond after crash RSS IDOH tackles Health First, Wells health ‘scorecard’