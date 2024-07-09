Home News Police Notebook: 07-09-2024 Police Notebook: 07-09-2024 July 9, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS County RSD tackles lawn restoration and final pay request for Kinsland project RSS Ossian council approves baseball league fee increase and firefighter gear update RSS Local Roundup: 07-09-2024