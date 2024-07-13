Home Business Can’t help it. Kate made me do it. Can’t help it. Kate made me do it. July 13, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Wells County Chamber of Commerce honors Loving Shepherd Ministries as June Member of the Month Business Beverly J. Tuttle, 90 RSS First Bank of Berne to sponsor 19th annual Duck Race to Benefit Family Centered Services, Inc.