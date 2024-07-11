Home Opinions Angelkeep Journals: A post-4th political pedigree puzzlement Angelkeep Journals: A post-4th political pedigree puzzlement July 11, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Swift’s life choices are fodder for attack. Don’t buy it. Opinions Revisiting childhood memories at the Salamonie Opinions Enjoying the dog days of summer with two cool canines