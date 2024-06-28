Home Sports Top sports moments in Wells County: Perhaps the biggest sports day... Top sports moments in Wells County: Perhaps the biggest sports day in the year June 28, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Vehicle catches fire in S.R. 116 crash RSS Summer construction RSS Local couple faces charges for corrupt business influence