Home Opinions This could be the most impactful column of the 21st century This could be the most impactful column of the 21st century June 22, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Thousands of antennae — zero TV viewing Opinions What is driving perceptions about the economy? Opinions A Father’s Day fuel-pump fiasco in Alaska