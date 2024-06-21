Home State & National News Supreme Court upholds tax on foreign income over challenge backed by business... Supreme Court upholds tax on foreign income over challenge backed by business interests June 21, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News If you can’t stay indoors during the heatwave, here are a few ideas State & National News Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era ban on rapid-fire rifle bump stocks, reopening political fight State & National News Hunter Biden is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial