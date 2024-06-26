Robert Charles Maidens, 90, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024.

He was born in Manistee, Michigan on March 9, 1930. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Inez Rose (Monnot) Maidens; his daughter, Roxanne Kahn; grandchild, Patrick Norman Morgan; and great-grandchild, Marilyn Rose Kahn.

He is survived by three daughters, Rowena (Charles) Morgan, Robin (Jim Sliger) and Regina (Dallas) Humphrey; five grandchildren, Bridget Greaves, Adam Kahn, Casey (Angela) Morgan, Kristine (Judah) Vandevelde and Dominique (Joseph) Simpson; 16 great-grandchildren, David, Levi, Lorne, Orion, Sam, Trek, Henry, Eva, Lucas, Titus, Oliver, Finley, Marissa, Joseph, Emmitt and Remington.

Robert loved his family and spending time with them. He also loved his pet bunny, Frisky. Robert loved to tell jokes and pull pranks on people. He considered himself a jokester. Robert also would say he had been a workaholic all his life. He would laugh and tell you he had retired several times from different places and he was very active until about a month ago. Robert would tell you he had no aches or pains and just couldn’t believe it at his age and he really didn’t. He was a lucky man with good health. In John 10:10, Jesus says, “I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance” (to the full, till it overflows) and Robert did this every day. Robert was always happy.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2024, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home. Burial to follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

