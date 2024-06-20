Home Obituaries Robert H. “Woodie” Wood, Jr., 91 Robert H. “Woodie” Wood, Jr., 91 June 20, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Robert H. “Woodie” Wood, Jr., 91, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 19, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements are currently pending with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Jean Garland (Saufley) Walmsley, 92 Obituaries John E. Barnes, 72 Obituaries Elizabeth Ann (Carter) Aeschliman, 88