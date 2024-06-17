Rex Harvey Myers, 73, of Sebring, Fla., formally of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, surrounded by his loving family.

Rex was born on Aug. 10, 1950, in Bluffton. He was the cherished son of the late Ray Edward “Bus” and Marjorie Myers of Craigville. Rex graduated from Norwell High School in 1968 and proudly served in the Indiana National Guard, dedicating six honorable years to military service. On June 15, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne Myers, embarking on a beautiful journey together for over five decades.

Rex worked at Wright-Moore for over 25 years, and later retired as the marketing director of the Bluffton 4-H Park, where he served for 10 years. His dedication and work ethic were admired by all who knew him.

Rex is survived by his devoted wife, Yvonne Myers of Sebring, Fla.; his children, Raina (Scott) Smith of Noblesville and Dirk (Amy) Myers of Marietta, Ga.; his grandchildren, Libby, Nick, and Hayden; great-grandchild, Xavi; and his brother, Rolland (Judy) Myers of Bluffton. His family was his pride and joy.

Rex had a deep love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and sitting by the campfire with friends and family, sharing stories and creating lasting memories. Rex’s life was marked by kindness, loyalty, and dedication. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Receiving of friends will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Mark Wilson officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rex’s memory to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.

