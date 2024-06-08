Home RSS Puckett charged with robbery and battery days after drug arrest Puckett charged with robbery and battery days after drug arrest June 8, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 06-08-2024 News Destination Recreation: 06-08-2024 RSS Man slain in pedestrian accident downtown