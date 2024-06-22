STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF WELLS
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NO.
90C01-2405-MI-000014
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF
MINOR:
HALLIE MAE KRISTINE MYERS
Name of Minor
RONDA K WILSON
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, RONDA K WILSON, as a self-represented litigant, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name on HALLIE MAE KRISTINE MYERS to change the name of to HALLIE MAE KRISTINE WILSON.
The Petition is schedule for hearing in the WELLS CIRCUIT COURT Court on JULY 25, 2024, at 2:00 PM, which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date.
May 31,2024
Date
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
nb 6/8, 6/15, 6/22
hspaxlp