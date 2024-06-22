STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2405-MI-000014

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF

MINOR:

HALLIE MAE KRISTINE MYERS

Name of Minor

RONDA K WILSON

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, RONDA K WILSON, as a self-represented litigant, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name on HALLIE MAE KRISTINE MYERS to change the name of to HALLIE MAE KRISTINE WILSON.

The Petition is schedule for hearing in the WELLS CIRCUIT COURT Court on JULY 25, 2024, at 2:00 PM, which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date.

May 31,2024

Date

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

nb 6/8, 6/15, 6/22

hspaxlp