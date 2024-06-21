NOTICE

In accordance with Indiana Code 5-15-6-3 requiring prior notification to individuals when records will be destroyed:

Notice to any individuals born in the year 2002, who received special education services in Adams and/or Wells Counties. Please contact Adams Wells Special Services no later than August 9, 2024 if you wish to receive copies of your special education records. All records requested for pick-up and not picked up and non-requested records for persons born in the year 2002 will be permanently destroyed after August 16, 2024. If you wish to request records, you must call (260)824-5880 to do so. Records must be picked up by the person who received services unless otherwise legally designated.

