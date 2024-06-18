Home News Police Notebook: 06-18-2024 Police Notebook: 06-18-2024 June 18, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Learning all about nature at Ouabache News County will consider alternate route for 500W at Rock Creek RSS Holland moves, steps down from BHMSD board