Ellis H. McFadden, 95, of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Ellis was born on April 23, 1929, in Fort Wayne, son to the late Otis A. and Edna V. (Pfeiffer) McFadden. He was married to the love of his life, Marilynn (Lehneke) McFadden for 76 years.

He was a lifelong farmer and very active on the Allen County Soil Conservation Board and Farm Bureau. He also received the prestigious Indiana Master Farmer award.His eagerness to master new technologies in farming along with his incredible work ethic made him extremely successful. He was a member of the Poe Volunteer Fire Department for 75 years. Ellis was one of the original appointed Board Members of the Southwest Fire District in 1987 and served until December 2020. He was the longest serving board member. His focus, dedication and hard work always ensured the job would get done. Ellis was always there for his friends and neighbors and enjoyed the time he had with them. He was extremely proud of his family.

Surviving are his daughters, Sharon McFadden Ray, Rita (Tom) Tilden, Carla DeKoninck, Ellen Moore and Amy (Louis) Leonardi; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Verna Keever; and brothers, Donald McFadden and Richard McFadden.

Join us as we come together and honor the life of Ellis McFadden. A light luncheon and refreshments will be served at 1 p.m. at the Poe Volunteer Fire Department, 3619 E Yoder Rd. in Poe. We have all felt sadness and grief for Ellis’ passing, but now it’s time for us to celebrate the remarkable life he lived! Preferred memorials may be made to the Poe Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

