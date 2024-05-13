Home News Wells Court Docket: 05-13-2024 Wells Court Docket: 05-13-2024 May 13, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS A ‘world’s first’ puts Bluffton on the map RSS Wells County’s Imagination Library continues growth, but needs funding RSS Two men plead not guilty to child solicitation