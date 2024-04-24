Home Opinions Some thoughts on the ‘Caitlin Clark Effect’ in Indiana Some thoughts on the ‘Caitlin Clark Effect’ in Indiana April 24, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Letter to the Editor: Boucher’s background right for the county Opinions New assessments on the way. Please let me explain … Opinions Yahoo. Another tax article (sarcasm alert)