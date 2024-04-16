Ronald E. Maddox, 87, of Montpelier, passed away at 4:16 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Markle Health & Rehab in Markle.

He was born on Sunday, April 19, 1936, in Hartford City. Ronald was a 1954 graduate of Chester Center High School. He was a farmer in Wells and Blackford Counties. Ron was part of the 150-year establishment, The Maddox Family Farms. He had worked at and retired from Franklin Electric. Ron was on the board of directors of Woodlawn Cemetery, he was a member of the Chester Center Alumni, board for the Montpelier Civic Center, and the Harrison Township Advisory Board. He was a Funks G Seed Corn Dealer.

Ronald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was in the Intelligence Department. He also participated in the Veterans Honor Flight in Washington D.C. Ron was a member of the Pleasantdale Church. He loved his family and farming.

Ronald is survived by his son, Jeff A. Maddox of Montpelier; daughter, Pamela K. (Steve) Reff of Montpelier; son, Randall S. (Jen) Maddox of Green Valley, Arizona; son, Richard T. (Kelli) Maddox of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Andrew Reff of Charlotte, North Carolina, Aimee Reff of Indianapolis, Stacie Fields of New Albany, Brandy Harris of Indianapolis, Megan Maddox of Crown Point, Indiana, Matthew Maddox of Wellington, Florida, Cody Maddox of Sahuarita, Arizona, and Taylor Maddox of Sahuarita, Arizona; several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Doby (Peter) Confer of Zanesville; step-daughter, Robyn (Scott) Minnear of Liberty Center; step-son, Andy (Damaras) Zehner of Jamica; several step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas L. (Dorothy) Maddox of Montpelier, and John R. (Marilyn) Maddox of Keystone; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Jean Siela.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William R. Maddox and Treva M. (Bedwell) Maddox; first wife, Martha Sue Green; and second wife, Marilyn Ford-Zehner.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate his life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, with the Pastor Steve Loft officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials: Woodlawn Cemetery S.R.18 Montpelier, IN 47359, and/or Pleasantdale Church 6007 E. 300 N. Montpelier, IN 47359

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

