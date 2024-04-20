Mona L. Brown, 73, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

Mona was born in Dunkirk on Jan. 6, 1951, to Earl E. and Flora W. (Geiger) Adkins, both parents preceded her in death. She married Billy E. Brown in Tennessee on March 24, 2006, he survives in Bluffton.

She was a graduate of Dunkirk High School class of 1969. Mona worked for Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 24 years, retiring in 2012. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her children and grandchildren, working with her flowers around her home and sharing her strong faith in God.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four sons, Paul (Dana) Shoemaker of Greenwood, Craig (Cara) Shoemaker of Russiaville, Ind., Matt (Ashlee) Shoemaker of Bluffton and Josh (Jessica) Shoemaker of St. Louis, Mo.; thirteen grandchildren; a brother, Gerald Adkins of California; and a niece, Sherri Zook of Bluffton.

Mona was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Adkins; and a sister, Elaine Boyle.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice in Ft. Wayne, IN.

Online condolences can be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com.