David Wesley Brown, 76, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday morning, March 30, 2024, at Kingston Care Center in Fort Wayne.

David was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Fort Wayne, to Roy and Phyllis (Fry) Brown. David attended Petroleum High School and furthered his education at Indiana University. He was a professor of Education. He honorably served his country in the Air Force for 8 years.

On Nov. 30, 2003, in Canada, David and Tomjari “Jari” Tanner-Starks were married. Jari passed away in January 2019.

Survivors include his children Travis (Melissa) Brown of Ossian and Kimberly (Nickolas) Rumschlag of Decatur; along with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Judi Sturgis of Fort Wayne and Cheri (Phil) Habegger of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Jari; and a son Christopher Brown.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.