Tina K. Purdue, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, March 4, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born Tina Kristine Boots on July 28, 1973, in Bluffton, to Kenneth E. Boots and Patty Jo Boots (Welches). Tina attended Bluffton High School, participated in choir, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated in 1992 and pursued higher education at Ball State University in Muncie. Tina pursued a career in the medical field, making significant contributions in various administrative roles in both Indianapolis and Fort Wayne; her dedication and professionalism earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and patients alike.

In her free time, Tina enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. She enjoyed the company of her pets, especially her latest pug, Bella, who brought her great happiness and comfort.

She is survived by her loving parents, Kenneth (Patty) Boots of Bluffton, cherished son, Hunter D. Purdue, of Waynedale, dear sister, Angela (Jason) Worman of Edmond, Oklahoma, a nephew, Nathan (Courtney) Worman of Bluffton, and a niece, Hannah (Christian) Holcomb of Yukon, Oklahoma.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, led by Pastor Brian Beeks of Monticello United Methodist Church. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made towards funeral expenses through the funeral home or EverLoved.com or donations to Stillwater Home Hospice in Fort Wayne, to honor Tina’s compassionate spirit and dedication to helping others. Tina’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.