Sherry G. Salyers, 66, died Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2024, at River Terrace Retirement Community. Sherry was born in Bluffton, on June 23, 1957, to Amos L. and Elizabeth (Combs) Salyers, both parents preceded her in death.

Sherry is survived by one sister, Tracy Salyers of Chicago, Ill.

In accordance with Sherry’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.