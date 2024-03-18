STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
2024 TERM
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2401-ES-000001
IN THE MATTER OF THE
SUPERVISED ESTATE OF
BEN C. MACIAS, deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Marie E. Blacksten and Annette McComas, were on February 27, 2024, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Ben C. Macias, deceased, who died on November 27, 2023.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this February 27, 2024.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49
Andrews & Crell, P.C.
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
(260) 824-4049
Attorney for the Estate
nb 3/11, 3/18
