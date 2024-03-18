STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2024 TERM

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2401-ES-000001

IN THE MATTER OF THE

SUPERVISED ESTATE OF

BEN C. MACIAS, deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Marie E. Blacksten and Annette McComas, were on February 27, 2024, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Ben C. Macias, deceased, who died on November 27, 2023.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this February 27, 2024.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49

Andrews & Crell, P.C.

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-4049

Attorney for the Estate

nb 3/11, 3/18

hspaxlp