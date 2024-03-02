Neva Lee Ann Petty, 18, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2024, in Bluffton.

She was born July 13, 2005, in Muncie, to Jason Petty and Brandy (Hodge) Wilson.

She worked at the Dairy Queen in Markle, where she enjoyed helping her co-workers and customers. Neva had a goofy sense of humor and would make anyone laugh. She loved to listen to music and enjoyed having a “girls’ day” where she did hair and nails for others. She enjoyed animals and loved being around children.

She is survived by her father, Jason (Heather Johnson) Petty of Huntington; along with a sister, Shianna Hodge of Bluffton; and her brother, Chase Petty of Huntington; along with many friends, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Brandy (Hodge) Wilson.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the family to help at this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.