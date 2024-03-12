James Karlton Hill, 76, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024, at his residence.

He was born on July 19, 1947, in Fort Wayne, to the late Voyle and Marcile (Walters) Hill. On June 3, 1972, Jim married Rosie Braun.

Jim attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He served his Country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 571 F & AM, Fort Wayne Valley of the Scottish Rite 32 Degree, and served as board Secretary for the Adams Central Scholarship Foundation.

Jim was a farmer for most of his life but also had a variety of employment opportunities. He worked for 17.5 years at International Harvester, Fleetwood of Indiana, Appraisal Research Corp, was elected Kirkland Township Trustee, and the Adams County Auditor and Treasurer, both offices for two terms, RCIS Crop Insurance 13 years, and sold seed for Garst Seed Co. for 29 years.

He loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren in sports and school activities. Jim coached little league for both boys and girls for 21 years. He was a loving, caring husband and father, and an honest and hardworking man, hoping to pass these traits to the next generation.

Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosie Hill of Decatur; three daughters, Christy (Steve) Biberstine of Decatur, Becky (Ben) Joseph of Grabill, and Jenny (Ben) Wagner of Bluffton; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Avery and Jayla Biberstine, Ethan and Carson Joseph, and Abby, Adrienne and Ainsley Wagner.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and Richard Hill.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home and also from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the funeral home.

A Masonic Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, also at the funeral home, burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.

Memorials may be given to the Monroe Youth League, Shriners Hospital, or Decatur Masonic Lodge F & AM 571.