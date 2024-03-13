Home Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: Don’t settle for ordinary… jump off YOUR bank! Here’s the Thing: Don’t settle for ordinary… jump off YOUR bank! March 13, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Time for a Devotional Break: What’s in Your Hand? Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: A checklist for success, thanks to Ralph Waldo Emerson Lifestyle Norwell Internship Spotlight award Olivia Hull