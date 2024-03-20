Darrell L. Jones, 80, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community following an extended illness.

Darrell was born Dec. 15, 1943, in Bedford, Ky., to William T. and Opal (Dice) Jones. His parents preceded him in death. He married Janet R. (Deppe) in North Vernon, Ind., on July 26, 1968. His wife resides in Bluffton.

Darrell graduated from Aurora High School and attended God’s Bible College in Cincinnati, Ohio. He served as a minister for several area Wesleyan churches. He worked for Crown Unlimited for 15 years and Bi-County Services for 13 years before retiring. Darrell was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Decatur and was very active in missions work alongside his wife. Darrell and Janet were foster parents to more than 40 children in their home.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years and their four children, Rene (Lonnie) Biberstein of Bluffton, Lana (Chris) Summers of Bluffton, Troy Jones of Portland, Ore., and Todd (Crystal) Jones of Ossian. He is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill (Nancy) Jones and Frank Jones; and a sister, Stella Dice.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; a twin sister, Helen Grigsby; a sister, Velma Jones; and a brother, Wayne Jones.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Dan Eckelbarger will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made in Darrell’s memory to Christian Care Retirement Community.

