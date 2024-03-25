Carol Jane Dailey, 86, died Saturday, —March 23, 2024, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born March 10, 1938, in Geneva.

Her survivors include a daughter-in-law, Susan Dailey; son, Don (Carol) Dailey; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Donald E. Dailey and parents, Carol was preceded in death by a son, Douglas L. Dailey; two sisters; and brother, Robert Everhart.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne. Burial will follow at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Bluffton, Indiana.

Friends and family will be received from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Indiana and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.