Carl R. Stephan, 88, of Ossian, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2024, at The Heritage of Huntington.

Carl was born on Dec. 9, 1935, in Huntington, to John E. and Freda (Schenkel) Stephan. A farmer most of his life, Carl was active in starting the local chapter of Reformer’s Unanimous in Bluffton.

On Nov. 14, 1988, Carl and Mary E. were married. They were married for 14 years before her passing in 2013. He married Darlene (Schibley), and she survives.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene of Markle, and children, Carlene Peters, Cathlene Smith, Chris Stephan and Chad Stephan, all of Huntington; a sister, Mae Leedy of Huntington; along with nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a wife, Mary, and siblings, Eldon Stephan, Rose Mary Storer, Marcella Westfall and Jim Stephan.

No formal services will take place. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Redemption House of Fort Wayne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.