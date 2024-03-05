Betty R. Powell, 97, passed away Monday, March 4, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community following an extended illness.

Betty was born in Berne on July 2, 1926, to Arnett Stauffer and Neola (Whitehurst), both parents preceded her in death. She married Clifford M. Powell on Dec., 15, 1946, in Bluffton; He preceded her in death April 9, 1987. Betty attended Berne High School and was a member of the First Reformed Church in Bluffton.

She worked as a waitress at the Dutch Mill Restaurant for nine years, served as a greeter at McDonald’s in Bluffton for 10 years and also worked alongside her husband on the family farm for 26 years. Betty and two of her sisters sang in the GE choir for many years. She enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit friends, trips to the lake with family, and cruising the countryside in the “Gator” to see the crops. Betty always looked forward to her noon McDonald’s lunch group.

Survivors include three sons, Gerry (Patricia) Powell of O’Fallon, Mo., Terry L. Powell and Byron T. Powell both of Bluffton; one sister, Toni Brewster of Berne; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Clifford M. Powell Jr.; and two sisters, Waneta Amstutz and June Dresser.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2024, from 10:00 until 2:30 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Dr. Bryson Gene Bell will officiate. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made in Betty’s memory to First Reformed Church in Bluffton.

Online condolences can be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com.