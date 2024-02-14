William “Bill” Steffen, 74, of Bluffton, passed away Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Bill was born in Bluffton on July 2, 1949, to Russell and Alice (Schwartz) Steffen. Both parents preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Donna Heyerly, on Oct. 11, 1970, at the Fellowship Hall of the Apostolic Christian Church in Wells County; she survives.

A 1967 graduate of Bluffton High School, Bill went on to work for the family business of William Steffen & Son, Isch Gas, Helena, and retired from National Oil. After retirement, he worked part-time for Family Ford of Bluffton.

Bill was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and loved spending time with his family and also loved anything to do with the outdoors. He was a lover of Minneapolis Moline tractors and thoroughly enjoyed going to tractor pulls.

In addition to his wife, Bill is also survived by two wonderful sons, Deon (Amy) Steffen and Chris (April) Steffen, both of Bluffton; a sister, Sandy Moffett of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Morgan (Dillon) Myers of Markle, and Levi Steffen of Fort Wayne. Bill was elated when he welcomed his first great-grandchild, Brinnley Myers into the family. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, from 2:30 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Chad Gerber and John Reinhard will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Foundations of Truth in Bluffton.

