Wells Superior Court

Criminal Cases

Daniel Flores Vega, 31, Bluffton, was sentenced to one year in the Indiana Department of Correction with 185 days suspended and 114 days of jail credit. The sentence was issued after Vega pled guilty to one count of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor.

Vega was also ordered to serve 730 days to the Indiana Department of Correction with all but 20 days suspended, concurrent to the previous case. This sentence was issued after Vega pled guilty to one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a Level 6 felony. Vega was also ordered to serve 525 days on probation and pay court costs and filing fees in the amount of $1,049.50.