NOTICE OF HEARING FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS 2-9-2024

Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 27th day of February, 2024, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Todd Fiechter & Aaron Isch, 1254 N 500 W, Decatur, IN 46733 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the road frontage from 25’ to 0’ for 7 lots of a 8 lot subdivision with a permanent ingress/egress easement on a common lot.

Common Location: The subject property is located at East side of 300 E (Wayne St) and south of SR 116 (Harrison St), Bluffton, Indiana, 46714.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 47.62 acres in the SW quarter of Section 10 Township 26N Range 12E in Harrison Township.

Dated this 9th day of February, 2024

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

