Wells County Solid Waste District, Wells County, Indiana

Cash & Investments Combined Statement – 2023

Beg Cash End Cash

Local Local Fund & Inv Bal & Inv Bal

Fund Name Jan. 1, 2023 Receipts Disbursements Dec. 31, 2023

Governmental 1 Solid Waste $282,668.33 $205,152.98 $198,226.90 $289,594.41

Activities Management

Fund

1167 Excess Levy

Fund $527.00 $0.00 $ 527.00 $0.00

Total All Funds $283,195.33 $205,152.98 $198,753.90 $289,594.41

I, Lisa McCormick, Wells County Solid Waste Controller, hereby certify that the cash and investment combined statement as listed herein is correct and complete for the year 2023.

oj, nb 2/8

hspaxlp