STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
2024 TERM
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2401-EU-000006
IN THE MATTER OF THE
UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF
JANE A. HULLINGER, deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Rebecca K. Worthman, was on January 29, 2024, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jane A. Hullinger, deceased, who died on January 7, 2024.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this January 29, 2024.
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49
Andrews & Crell, P.C.
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
(260) 824-4049
Attorney for the Estate
nb 2/1, 2/8
hspaxlp