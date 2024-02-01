Notice To Taxpayers of

Hearing on Proposed

Cumulative Fire Fund

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jefferson Township, Wells, County, Indiana, that the Township Board will consider at 1645 Hillcrest Dr. Suite A-Office 3- Ossian at 5:30 o’clock PM on February 15th 2024, the re-establishment of a Cumulative Fire Fund under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-8-14 for the purposes as follows:

For all uses allowed by IC 36-8-14: The purchase of firefighting equipment. The construction, renovation, or addition to buildings; or purchase of land; Including making the required payments under a lease rental with option to purchase agreement made to acquire the equipment. used by the fire department or a volunteer fire department serving the unit.

The tax will be levied on all taxable real and personal property within the taxing district and will not exceed $0.0333 per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed fund will be levied beginning with the taxes due and payable in the year 2025. Taxpayers appearing at such hearing shall have the right to be heard thereon. The proposal for re-establishment of the Cumulative Fire Fund is subject to approval by The Department of Local Government Finance.

Within 30 days after the date of the adoption of the cumulative fund by the Township Board, the Township Board will publish a Notice of Adoption. Upon publication of the Notice of Adoption, 25 or more taxpayers in the taxing district may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of the Notice of Adoption setting forth their objections to the proposed fund.

Dated this 15th day of January, 2024

Jefferson Township Township Board

