NOTICE OF ADOPTION

To the taxpayers of the City of Bluffton, Indiana. You are hereby notified that on February 20, 2024 the City of Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, pursuant to notice heretofore given, and under and by virtue of IC 36-9-15.5, duly adopted a plan whereby a Cumulative Capital Development Fund was reestablished to provide for all uses as set out in IC 36-9-15.5.

The fund will be provided for by a property tax rate of:

Five cents ($0.0500) on each one hundred dollars ($100) of taxable real and personal property within the taxing unit beginning in 2024 with taxes payable in 2025 and thereafter, continuing until reduced or rescinded.

Twenty-five (25) or more taxpayers in the taxing unit who will be affected by the tax rate and corresponding levy may file a petition with the Wells County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of this Notice setting forth their objections to the proposed cumulative fund. Upon the filing of the petition, the County Auditor shall immediately certify the same to the Department of Local Government Finance, at which point the Department will fix a date for and conduct a public hearing on the proposed cumulative fund before issuing its approval, disapproval, or modification thereof.

Dated this 21st day of February 2024

Michelle Simon, Clerk-Treasurer

nb 2/26

hspaxlp