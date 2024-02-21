Nancy Jane Conner, 89, of Bulverde, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at The Heights of Bulverde in Bulverde.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1934, in Van Buren, Indiana, to the late Glen Custard and Ruth (Patch) Custard.

Nancy was united in marriage to William F. “Dr. Bill” Conner on April 21, 1952, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2006.

She was a member of Cowboy Church in Montgomery, Texas. Nancy served as a Sunday school teacher and children’s superintendent.

She graduated from Pleasant Mills High School in 1952. Nancy was retired and spent her life serving her family as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend.

She enjoyed ballroom and country dancing, crocheting and sewing.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Nola Conner of New Braunfels, Texas; two granddaughters, Erin Caruso of Decatur, and Heather (Nathan) LeRow of San Marcos, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Hyden, Madison Thomas and Isaac Thomas; and one great-great-granddaughter, Briella Hyden; sister, Shirley Haines of Indianapolis; and brother, Galen (Helen) Custard of Tampa, Florida.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. A private burial will take place at Decatur Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received an hour prior to the service on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.

Preferred memorials are to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Associations, 221 Engle road Suite 230, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804.

Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur.