Mary Katherine Moss, 99 of Warren, passed away Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 12:04 a.m. at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born Feb. 27, 1924, in Jefferson Township, Huntington County, Indiana, to Ora and Olive (Shultz) Mossburg. She graduated from Warren High School, and married Harlan G. Moss on Aug. 29, 1942, in Huntington County.

Mary Katherine worked at Huntington Hospital for 20 years and was a den mother of the Cub Scouts when her boys were young. She enjoyed IU and Pacers Basketball and living her life on the farm. She attended Salamonie Church of the Brethren. She moved to Heritage Pointe five years ago where she enjoyed arts and crafts, ceramics, bingo, and fellowship with other residents.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandchild, Michelle Lynn Moss; one great-grandchild; daughter-in-law Dianne Moss; and brothers, Robert Mossburg, and Paul Shultz.

Loving survivors include her children, David Moss of Bluffton, Steven Moss of Muncie, and Daughter-in-law Cheryl Moss; four grandchildren, Kristine (Bobby) Pierce, Eric (Libby) Moss, Teresa (Shane) Prouty, and Kim Lippe; ten great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Heritage Pointe, Applegate Chapel, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will begin on Thursday at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Gerald Moreland officiating. Burial will follow at Lancaster Cemetery with Pastor Mel Zumbrun officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.