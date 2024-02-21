Larry L. Jordan Sr., 75, of Bluffton passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 18, 1948, in Wayne County, W.Va. to Johnny and Eunice (Maynard) Jordan.

Larry was a truck driver for many years as was fitting as he had a Gypsie soul and was considered a wandering man. He could never sit still and was always on the go.

He will be missed by his children, Hannah Jordan of Decatur, Larry Jordan Jr. of W.Va., Michael (Laura) Jordan of Bluffton, Cheryl (Brandy) Blevins of Bluffton, James Jordon of Decatur, Jason (Lena Carroll) Jordan of Bluffton, Jonathon Jordan of W.Va., Danielle Grogg of Decatur, Daniel Grogg of Fla., and Daniel Blevins of W.Va.; along with 25 grandchildren, including five special grandchildren, Larry L. Jordan III, Linda Jordan, aka “Mousie”, Kayla Jordan, Joshua Jordan and Charity Muncy; and nine great-grandchildren.

Survivors also include sisters Mary Lou Maynard and Lindsey Ray (Opal) Jordan both of W.Va.

Local family services have taken place in Bluffton. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Ferguson Branch House of Prayer, 1150 Ferguson Branch Rod, Dunlow, WV., with church service beginning at 7 p.m. presided by Brother George Thornhill officiating. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the church with Pastor Lemuel Little officiating. Burial will follow in the Buck Maynard Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Jordan family at www.thomarich.com.