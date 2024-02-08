Judy Ann Maggard, 82, of Fort Wayne passed away at her residence on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. She was the daughter of the late Hazel and Robert Davis.

In 1959 she graduated from Bluffton High School and married Clyde Maggard on June 21 of that year. Judy was passionate about singing and was a member of several choruses and a trio, Harmony. She enjoyed playing her ukulele, harpsicord and piano.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Adrian) Carballo of Xalapa, Mexico; son, Kent (Karen) Maggard of Fort Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, Steffany (Daniel), Clyo (Juan), Adriana (Alejandro), and Alan (Lore) from Xalapa, Mexico, Loren from Indianapolis, Ross from Fort Wayne, and Delaney (Joe) Shashaguay from Hudsonville, Mich.; and great-grandchildren, Aaron and Daniela.

She was preceded in passing by her husband, Clyde.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday Feb. 12, 2024 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 W. Mill Street Ossian, Indiana 46777 with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Markle Cemetery.

