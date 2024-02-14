Fern E. Gould, 93, of rural Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 11, 2024, at her residence.

Fern was born on Dec. 9, 1930, in Stuart, Iowa, to Earl W. and Mabel A. (Taylor) Putney. She married James “Skip” Gould Jr. in Brodhead, Wis., on April 2, 1949. He preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 2018.

A 1948 graduate of Brodhead Highschool Fern later worked alongside her husband on their farm for many years in southern Wisconsin. During that time, she also worked as a manager for Apco Manufacturing. After selling the farm, Skip and Fern opened their own ice cream shop, the “Tastee Crème” in Brodhead, Wis., and operated it for nine years until they decided to retire and move to Wells County to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Fern lived her life by this poem by Stephen Grellet “I shall pass through this world but once. Any good therefore that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.” Fern enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and traveling with her husband, Skip. She especially enjoyed wintering in Florida with him for 30 years. She was known by everyone for her handmade cards, and she never missed a special occasion for family and friends.

She is survived by three daughters, Connie E. Gould of Zanesville, Carol A. Winters of Bluffton, and Vicki L. (Gary) Hoffmaster of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Gari Lynn (Randy) Gillitzer, Danielle Pierson, Jameson (Ginger) Olson, Joshua Olson, and Natalie (Ricky) McZegle; 11 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sherrie Pryce of Janesville, Wis.; and three sisters-in-law, Jeanne Scholes of Brodhead, Wis., Athlyn Herzberg of Sun Prairie, Wis., and Judith Gutshall of Evansville, Wis.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert James Gould; a grandson, Justin Hoffmaster; a great-grandson, Jacob Olson; a brother, Earl C. Putney; two sisters, Ruby M. Bladorn and Judy Jones; and a sister-in-law, Joan Hershey.

Per Fern’s request, there are no public services planned. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Fern’s memory may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com