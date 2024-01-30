Willard F. Lechleitner, 86, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at Markle Health and Rehab.

Willie was born in Fort Wayne, on Jan. 7, 1938; he was a son of the late Willard August and Vera (Grabemeyer) Lechleitner.

Willie was a retired GTE/Verizon Lineman after 38 years of service. He loved country ballroom and ballroom dancing, NASCAR racing and fishing. Willie enjoyed going on road trips no matter where you went.

One of his greatest adventures was his trip to Japan in 2002. Willie was a dedicated volunteer for Drum and Bugle Corp competitions.

He was a fun-loving husband, father and grandfather, with a lot of joy in his heart. Willie laughed and shared his love with everyone he met. He was very much loved and will be deeply missed, especially his smiles by his family and friends.

Willie is survived by his wife of 29 years, Joyce Lechleitner; daughters, Christine Hoover, Kimberly (Shane) Dafforn, Dawn (Scott) Studebaker, Laurie Elliott, Amber Johnson; sons, Kelly (Suthin) Carney, Jeremy and Joshua (Bethany) Carney; along with 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Good.

He was also preceded in passing by his first wife, Lorain Lechleitner; and grandson, Darrian Carney.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Living Faith Missionary Church, 17718 Bluffton Road in Yoder, with visitation one hour prior.

Contributions in Willie’s memory may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com