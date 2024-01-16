Timothy B. Langel, 64, of Berne, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 13, 2024, at Swiss Village.

He was born Dec. 30, 1959, in Bluffton to the late William K. Langel and Phyllis J. (Barnett) Langel Pease.

Tim was united in marriage to Linda L. Moeschberger on June 4, 1983, at Berne Evangelical Church.

He was a member of Berne Evangelical Church in Berne.

Tim graduated from Southern Wells in 1978. He worked at Gilpin Ironworks for 10 years and retired in November 2016.

Tim enjoyed hiking State Parks and fishing. He loved watching college and professional football, especially the Colts. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Langel of Berne; mother, Phyllis Pease of Bluffton; sister, Cathy (Kelley) Householder of Bluffton; sister, Beth (Carl) Waterman of Coatesville, Ind.; brother-in-law, Jonathan Stutzman of Berne; step-sister, Janet (Herb) Heyerly of Bluffton; step-sister, Gloria (Noel) Phegley of Columbia City; several nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew.

Tim was preceded in death by his step-father, John Pease; brother, Donald Langel; sister, Sarah Stutzman; and step-brother, Tom Pease.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, with Pastor Bruce Rocke officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed and can be accessed by the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes Facebook page. Burial will follow at M.R.E. cemetery in Berne.

Friends and family will be received from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to Berne Evangelical Church.

Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel of Berne.