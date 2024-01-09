Home RSS Roughly 70 Indiana schools receive bomb threat, Adams schools evacuate Roughly 70 Indiana schools receive bomb threat, Adams schools evacuate January 9, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 01-09-2024 RSS Ossian council discusses new projects, renovations RSS Wells RSD discusses background issues for 2024