CUMBERLAND HEIGHTS, TN — Rick Alan Pharr, 61, passed away Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the SVHC emergency room in Dunlap, Tenn.

He was born in Decatur on June 7, 1962.

He owned and operated Songs Herbal RX shop along with his wife in Cumberland Heights, Tenn., and McMinnville, Tenn.

He is survived by his wife, Songsi Sakankhot Pharr; mother, Martha (Terry) Hammons of Bluffton; father, Derryle Pharr of Berne; son, Jarod Lee Pharr of Decatur; sister, Rita (Mike) Bolinger of Warren; and brother, Anthony (Pornnipa) Pharr of Decatur.

A memorial for friends and family will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at the South Adams Senior Center, 825 Hendricks St. in Berne, with a short service to follow.