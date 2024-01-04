Town of Ossian, Indiana

Notice of Receipt of Bids

Project: North Collection System Improvements

Summary: Along Davis Road between Metts St and SR 1, west across SR 1 to a planned subdivision, and south through existing easements and Town property to Maplewood Drive, Ossian, Indiana, the Project shall consist of a the construction of a regional sanitary lift station with 1,800 linear foot 8-inch diameter force main, approximately 900 linear feet of 12-inch gravity interceptor installed by open cut, and approximately 150 linear feet of 12-inch gravity interceptor installed by trenchless technology below SR 1. The project shall include erosion control and surface restoration.

General Plans and Specifications: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. Quest CDN will serve as the Issuing Office and maintain the plan holder list. Digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable fee of $22 by inputting Quest project number QuestCDN eBidDoc #8899180 on the website’s projects search page. Please contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading, and working with digital project information. No paper copies will be provided by the Owner.

Pre-Bid Meeting: Beginning at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, a pre-bid meeting will be held at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend.

Bids: All bids must be submitted to the Town of Ossian by 12:00 noon, Thursday, January 25, 2024, to be considered for the work. Bids submitted prior to 11:45 a.m. on January 25, 2024, shall be submitted at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777. Bids submitted after 11:45 a.m. on January 25, 2024, must be delivered to the Ossian Town Council meeting location at Collier’s Comfort, 215 N. Jefferson St., Ossian, IN, between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of their bids. All bids shall be in sealed envelopes bearing the Project title, “Town of Ossian North Collection System Improvements” and include the name and address of the bidder. All bids shall include fully completed and executed Contractor’s Bid for Public Work- Form 96 and E-Verify and Iran Investment Certification. Bids shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check equal to 5% of the bid amount. Bids arriving after the time set will be returned unopened and only complete bids with all required materials will be considered.

Review and Consideration: All bids timely received shall be publicly opened and read aloud at Collier’s Comfort, 215 N. Jefferson St., Ossian, IN at 12:00 noon, January 25, 2024. The Town of Ossian, Indiana, reserves the right to reject all bids, waive defects and amend the Project’s scope. It is anticipated that the Ossian Town Council will take bids received under advisement and that a determination may be made by February 12, 2024.

By: Town Manager,

Crystal Chapman

Town of Ossian, Indiana

nb 12/28, 1/4

hspaxlp