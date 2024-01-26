STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NUMBER:

90D01-2312-MF-000033

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, LEGATEES, DEVISEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS AND ASSIGNS, IF ANY, OF ANITA F ROGERS

CATHY MORSE

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is a foreclosure of the real estate mortgage, legally described as:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE LOCATED IN WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA:

PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION FOUR (4), TOWNSHIP TWENTY SIX (26) NORTH, RANGE TWELVE (12) EAST, BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

COMMENCING AT A POINT WHERE THE EAST LINE OF OAK STREET INTERSECTS WITH THE NORTH LINE OF ARNOLD STREET, IN THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF OAK STREET 50 FEET, THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF ARNOLD STREET 140 FEET, THENCE SOUTH TO THE NORTH LINE OF ARNOLD STREET, THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF ARNOLD STREET 140 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 16/100 OF AN ACRE.

This property is commonly known as 527 W Arnold, Bluffton, IN 46714

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following Defendants whose addresses are known:

Cathy Morse

527 W Arnold

Bluffton, IN 46714

And to the following defendant whose addresses are unknown: Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns, if any, of Anita F Rogers, Address Unknown

In addition to the above named Defendants, being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit. If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by your attorney, on or before the 3rd day of March 3, 2024, (the same being within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit), and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

Matthew C. Gladwell (30493-49)

Christopher J. Arlinghaus (31680-15)

Aaron Rodgers (28418-84)

Attorney’s for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Voice: (513) 322-7000

Facsimile: (513) 322-7099

ATTEST:

Clerk of the Wells County Circuit/Superior Court

nb 1/19, 1/26, 2/2

